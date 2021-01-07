VIDEO: Mayim Bialik Takes a Nap on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
She shares all the details about her new FOX sitcom "Call Me Kat."
Mayim Bialik is back on the show, and she's sharing all the details about her new FOX sitcom "Call Me Kat" and her mental health podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown." Mayim reveals how she's run out of things to do with her kids during quarantine, how she learned that she is a highly sensitive person, and why napping has changed her life! Plus, she even catches some Zs in the middle of the show.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
