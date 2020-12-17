VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Being In A Crossroads With His Career on TODAY SHOW
An interview with the actor and author of 'Greenlights.'
The actor and author of "Greenlights" talks being at a crossroads in his career and shares what helped on this episode of "Open Book" with Jenna Bush Hager.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
