VIDEO: Matt LeBlanc Reveals the FRIENDS Cast Reunion Special Has Already Been Filmed

It was recently announced that HBO Max's Friends cast reunion special was delayed due to the current health crisis. However, Matt LeBlanc revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that the special has already been filmed.

LeBlanc reveals that the special is "the six of us together talking about the good old days."

"We got the band back together without the instruments," he said.

Watch the full clip below!

Friends is an American sitcom television series, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.

With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The original executive producers were Kevin S. Bright, Kauffman, and Crane.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You