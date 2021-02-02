Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mary Steenburgen Says She Loves Putting Herself in Emotionally Dangerous Positions

The actress plays a unique role on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'

Feb. 2, 2021  

Mary Steenburgen shares her unique method to getting her husband Ted Danson to clean the house, discusses the difficulty behind her role on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and talks about starring opposite Jack Nicholson in her first film.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

