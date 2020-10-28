Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Marlee Matlin is Helping 40 Million Deaf People Vote

Marlee Matlin is on a mission.

Oct. 28, 2020  

Marlee Matlin is on a mission to assist the deaf and hard-of-hearing community vote in this election. Signvote is a resource for ASL content related to the election.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Matlin is an Academy Award-winning actress who made her Broadway debut in the 2015 Deaf West revival of "Spring Awakening."

