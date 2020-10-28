VIDEO: Marlee Matlin is Helping 40 Million Deaf People Vote
Marlee Matlin is on a mission.
Marlee Matlin is on a mission to assist the deaf and hard-of-hearing community vote in this election. Signvote is a resource for ASL content related to the election.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Matlin is an Academy Award-winning actress who made her Broadway debut in the 2015 Deaf West revival of "Spring Awakening."
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 26- Happy Birthday, Anthony Rapp
- VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Says He's Stressed About The Election on THE LATE LATE SHOW