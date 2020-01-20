VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke Team Up in the Trailer for SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL
Netflix has released the trailer for SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke.
Watch the trailer below!
Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) - an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it - just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That's Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser's former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.
From director Peter Berg, SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Austin Post. Inspired by Robert B. Parker's Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.
SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL will be released in March 6, 2020.