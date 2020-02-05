VIDEO: Margot Robbie Says She Retired from Tattooing Friends on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Margot Robbie chats about the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell and why she left her tattoo gun at home instead of opening up shop on the Birds of Prey set.

