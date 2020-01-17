VIDEO: Magician Justin Willman Teaches Jimmy a Trick on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Justin Willman, star of Netflix's Magic for Humans, uses two guys and two cups to help Jimmy make a can of soda disappear and reappear with his mind.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

