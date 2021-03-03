Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mads Mikkelsen Talks About Rihanna on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

He appears in Rihanna's video for 'Bitch Better Have My Money.'

Mar. 3, 2021  

Mads talks about why he's always playing the villain, being in Rihanna's music video for "Bitch Better Have My Money," his Golden Globe nominated movie "Another Round," and having to pretend to be drunk.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

