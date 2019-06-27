VIDEO: MTV Shares New Clip From TEEN MOM OG
Cheyenne briefs her boyfriend Matt before he meets Cory and her family at Ryder's birthday. Catch new episodes of TEEN MOM OG Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.
In 16 and Pregnant, they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families.