VIDEO: MTV Shares Cribs-Style House Tour Of ARE YOU THE ONE? Mansion

Get an exclusive tour of the ARE YOU THE ONE? house - from the boom-boom room, to the pool - led by several of the cast members from season 8.

If your perfect match was standing right in front of you, would you even know it? On the history-making eighth season, 16 singles head to Hawaii to find their perfect matches and for a chance to split the $1 million prize, and for the first time ever, all the singles are sexually fluid, which means there are no gender limitations: THE ONE could be anyone.





