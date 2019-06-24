VIDEO: MTV Shares CATFISH Catch Up

On this episode of 'Catfish Catch-Up,' Nev looks back at the first-ever double catfish in the history of the show, from Season 7's 'Sheklia & Talli' episode.

From the producers of the acclaimed documentary film, Catfish, comes a new MTV series that brings together couples who've interacted solely through their LCD screens. In each episode, a hopeful romantic partner will go on an emotional journey to discover the truth about their significant other. These unique stories are filled with mystery, uncertainty, forgiveness, joy, and sometimes, even shocking revelations.

MTV is your destination for the hit series Wild 'N Out, Siesta Key, The Challenge, MTVFloribama Shore, TEEN MOM and much more!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You