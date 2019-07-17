VIDEO: MTV Shares A Clip From TEEN MOM OG

Jul. 17, 2019  

Tyler rehashes his visit to Austin and discusses how his father is impacting his life.

In 16 and Pregnant, they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families.

VIDEO: MTV Shares A Clip From TEEN MOM OG
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: THE LION KING Suffers Flood Due to Blackout; The Show Goes on With Costume Adjustments
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the CATS Movie with Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson & More!
  • VIDEO: The Original Production of LES MISERABLES Says Au Revoir To The West End
  • VIDEO: Beyonce Releases Music Video for 'Spirit' from THE LION KING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup