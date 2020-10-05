VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Movie Cast Reunites in Support of Voter Registration

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it is." In honor of Mean Girls Day, Katie Couric virtually brought together Tina Fey and the cast of Mean Girls for the first time since the 2004 premiere in support of voter registration and voting plans - an effort created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote -, reminiscing on their favorite memories and revealing new behind the scenes moments.

Watch the reunion below!

Highlights include:

How Tina came up with the word "fetch": "I did some research and I sat down with some neighborhood teens and I was asking them about slang and I just started thinking 'oh whatever I put in the movie now, by the time the movie gets made, it will be over, so just make up something fake.' Fetch just short for the word fetching was appealing so I just made it up."

Having to change some of the lines to get a PG-13 rating: "We felt it was important to get that PG-13 so I had to keep peeling that away. I remember one of the weird ones, we couldn't say... in the cafeteria Jason Weems says 'is your cherry popped?' and they wouldn't let us say it. I do think because it was girls and not boys MPAA were like 'no,' they couldn't handle it. So we had to change 'is your cherry popped' to a weird audio replacement of 'is your muffin buttered,' which means nothing."

Daniel Franzese on filming the iconic "You Are Beautiful" scene: "Singing 'Beautiful' was really fun because when we shot it, the only person in the audience was my mom.... I was just singing to her all day.

Lindsay Lohan really wanted to play Regina: "I really wanted to play Regina because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, 'but I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty.' The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Katy and her sensitivity and the trapeze of emotions that she goes through."