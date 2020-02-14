Advertisement

VIDEO: Logan Lerman Talks Co-Star Gifts on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Logan Lerman walks through some of his memories and gifts he's received from famous co-stars, like Heath Ledger and Renée Zellweger, over his 20-year-long career and describes his Nazi-hunting Amazon series, Hunters.

