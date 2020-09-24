VIDEO: Little Big Town Shows Off Mouth Trumpet Talent on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Little Big Town demonstrate how they used their mouths as trumpets in their latest single.
Little Big Town demonstrate how they used their mouths as trumpets in their latest single, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," and Kelly Clarkson is majorly impressed. Tune in to the show for the full interview with Little Big Town!
Watch the clip below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
