VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Performs 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Her next album will be released in March of 2021.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Musical guest Lana Del Rey performs "Let Me Love You Like A Woman" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

