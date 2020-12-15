VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Performs 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Her next album will be released in March of 2021.
Musical guest Lana Del Rey performs "Let Me Love You Like A Woman" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: Original A CHORUS LINE Cast Members Featured in Lyric Video for "What I Did For Love"
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher Sings 'How Will You Remember This Christmas?' For #BeAPart