VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Hosts Saturday Night Live Season Finale From Home

Article Pixel May. 10, 2020  

Last night, Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday Night Live's season finale from home, as part of the show's virtual programming.

In her at-home monologue Wiig talked about celebrating Mother's Day and performed a lullaby from her childhood.

Watch the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Hosts Saturday Night Live Season Finale From Home
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at the LES MISERABLES Staged Concert with BRINGING IT HOME - a Stay at Home Special
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'The Rainbow Connection' #ShowerSongs in Honor of the Find Your Light Foundation
  • VIDEO: Alex Brightman, Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan Sing 'I Don't Care Much'
  • VIDEO: Frankie Grande Sings 'Husband Number 2' From Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING: THE MUSICAL (A PARODY)