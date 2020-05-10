VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Hosts Saturday Night Live Season Finale From Home

Last night, Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday Night Live's season finale from home, as part of the show's virtual programming.

In her at-home monologue Wiig talked about celebrating Mother's Day and performed a lullaby from her childhood.

Watch the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





