VIDEO: Kevin Hart Talks About Basketball Camp With Kobe Bryant on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Watch the interview below!
Kevin Hart shares his excitement about becoming a father for the fourth time, reveals how Kobe Bryant helped him realize he would never become a pro basketball player and explains how he and his wife came up with the show CELEBRITY GAME FACE during quarantine.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Former RENT Cast Members Sing 'Will I?' with Arts Workers for Federal Relief
- VIDEO: 100 Artists Perform 'Will I?' in Times Square For Be An #ArtsHero
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 9- GLEE Premieres on Fox with a Cast of Broadway Favorites!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga