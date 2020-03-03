VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Talks Podcasting on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Mar. 3, 2020  

Actor Kevin Bacon has more than 70 movies to his credit, including the iconic "Footloose." Now he's trying something new: a highly anticipated podcast called "The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon." He tells TODAY the show is actually scripted comedy, "really like an old radio play." He adds, "it's a lot of me poking fun at myself." Guest stars include Emily Deschanel, Terry Gross and Bacon's wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

