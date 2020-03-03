VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Talks Podcasting on TODAY SHOW

Actor Kevin Bacon has more than 70 movies to his credit, including the iconic "Footloose." Now he's trying something new: a highly anticipated podcast called "The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon." He tells TODAY the show is actually scripted comedy, "really like an old radio play." He adds, "it's a lot of me poking fun at myself." Guest stars include Emily Deschanel, Terry Gross and Bacon's wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

