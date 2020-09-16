VIDEO: Kesha Performs 'Children of the Revolution' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

The performance is a tribute to T. Rex.

Musical guest Kesha pays tribute to T. Rex with a performance of "Children of the Revolution" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You