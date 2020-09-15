VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Talks About How Music Helps Her on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Watch the interview below!

Kelly Clarkson talks about her excitement to return to THE VOICE and dishes on her upcoming album and how it was inspired by her personal life.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

