VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Talks About How Music Helps Her on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Watch the interview below!
Kelly Clarkson talks about her excitement to return to THE VOICE and dishes on her upcoming album and how it was inspired by her personal life.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Members Perform 'Prayer' in Honor of the National Day of Service
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE FATHER, Starring Anthony Hopkins & Olivia Colman
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 12- MAMMA MIA! Closes On Broadway
- VIDEO: Daniel Dae Kim, Giancarlo Esposito Read SUPERMAN Radio Plays
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 15 - Henry Miller's Theater Renamed For Stephen Sondheim