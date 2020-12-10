Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'You Make It Easy'

Watch the performance below!

Dec. 10, 2020  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a bluesy cover of "You Make It Easy" by Jason Aldean in the latest Kellyoke.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

