VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'You Make It Easy'
Watch the performance below!
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a bluesy cover of "You Make It Easy" by Jason Aldean in the latest Kellyoke.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
