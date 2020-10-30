VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Stayin' Alive'
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are gearing up for Halloween.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are gearing up for Halloween with a very haunting performance of "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees in this spooky Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
