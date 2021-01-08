Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Rainbow'

The song was originally performed by Kacey Musgraves.

Jan. 8, 2021  

Kelly Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert perform a moving cover of "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

