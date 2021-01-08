VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Rainbow'
The song was originally performed by Kacey Musgraves.
Kelly Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert perform a moving cover of "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Shares Tweet Dreams on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Team Irene Sankoff and David Hein Create Song Celebrating Canada
- VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs 'Talked Too Much, Stayed Too Long' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Lyric Video for Leslie Odom Jr.'s 'Speak Now'