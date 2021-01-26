Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Only You' by Yazoo

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a high-energy cover of the '80s hit.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a high-energy cover of the '80s hit "Only You" by Yazoo in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

