VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'No One Else On Earth'

Watch the performance below.

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an iconic cover of "No One Else On Earth" by Wynonna Judd in this latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

