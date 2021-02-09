VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Lovefool'
The song was originally recorded by The Cardigans.
Get ready to fall in love. Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a smooth cover of "Lovefool" by The Cardigans.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
