VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'I Can't Make You Love Me'

Kelly and her band perform a moving cover.

Oct. 9, 2020  

Kelly and her band perform a moving cover of "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

