VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'I Can't Make You Love Me'
Kelly and her band perform a moving cover.
Kelly and her band perform a moving cover of "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!
- VIDEO: The Cast of THE WEST WING Reunites for HBO Stage Special