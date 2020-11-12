VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Cain'
Prepare to get in your feelings!
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform "Cain" by the indie-pop duo EXES in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
