VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain'
The song was originally recorded by Willie Nelson.
It's a good day to be a country fan. Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain" by Willie Nelson.
Watch the performance below!
