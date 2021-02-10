Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain'

The song was originally recorded by Willie Nelson.

Feb. 10, 2021  

It's a good day to be a country fan. Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain" by Willie Nelson.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


