VIDEO: Katherine Heigl Talks Work-From-Home on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Like many of us, Katherine Heigl has to work from home during the pandemic.

Dec. 3, 2020  

Like many of us, Katherine Heigl has to work from home during the pandemic. While she was doing some super sexy voiceovers for her new Netflix series "Firefly Lane," she definitely felt awkward with her kids nearby in the next room. Kelly looks on the bright side and says the experience could work in her favor in more ways than one. Tune in for more with Katherine Heigl!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

