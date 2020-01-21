VIDEO: Kate Upton Demonstrates Jiu-Jitsu on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Kate Upton revisits a photoshoot she did with Ken Jeong, shares how her Strong4Me Fitness program is tackling mental health and shows a chokehold move she learned earning a stripe for her jiu-jitsu white belt.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You