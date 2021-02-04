Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kal Penn Talks HAROLD & KUMAR on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James asks the 'Clarice' star about the significance of someone with South Asian descent becoming the Vice President of the United States.

Feb. 4, 2021  

James Corden connects with Kal Penn who is now looking for someone to drag him around the New York snow on a sled. James asks the "Clarice" star about the significance of someone with South Asian descent becoming the Vice President of the United States.

And Kal talks about his vision for Harold & Kumar to one day visit space, a place he once dreamed of visiting as an astronaut until 10th grade.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

