VIDEO: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Revisit the History of Their Bromance

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon invites Justin Timberlake over via video chat to catch up and reminisce about how they got to know each other, from bonding backstage at the 2002 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS to a memorable Africa trip that kickstarted a nearly 18-year friendship.

Fallon and Timberlake continue their bonding session over video chat as they recall how they ended up pranking each other with "Inception mugs," discuss Jimmy's antics at Justin's wedding and remember the time they jumped on stage together at someone else's nuptials.

Justin Timberlake later chats about how Trolls World Tour's music video for "Don't Slack" unintentionally reflects the social distancing world and highlights America's Food Fund, which works with hunger relief organizations to help communities impacted by the virus.

Timberlake and Fallon also remix a conversation into an original song by playing random objects around their homes together using video chat while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch below!





