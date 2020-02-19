Advertisement

VIDEO: Jurnee Smollett-Bell Talks BIRDS OF PREY on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Jurnee Smollett-Bell explains how she was in constant pain while training for her role as Black Canary in the new superhero flick, "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey," but she did manage to find one very fun way to unwind: taking shots with the cast in Rosie Perez's trailer.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

