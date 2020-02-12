Advertisement

VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks DOWNHILL on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Feb. 12, 2020  

Julia Louis-Dreyfus's new movie "Downhill," co-starring Will Ferrell, is an American adaptation of a Swedish film in which the main characters are forced to make some very tough decisions in some very chilly locations.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

