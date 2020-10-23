VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Stresses the Importance of a Voting Plan on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks about rounding up the Seinfeld cast for a last-second fundraiser.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks about rounding up the Seinfeld cast for a last-second fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party, reveals what Seinfeld episodes will be discussed during the fundraiser and shares how she encourages her fellow voters with a simple question.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You