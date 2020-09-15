VIDEO: Jude Law Talks CONTAGION on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Watch the clip below!
Jude Law talks about his new baby, shares memories from filming the movie Contagion and reminisces on the time Joe Biden visited him on the set of The Young Pope.
Watch the clip below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Members Perform 'Prayer' in Honor of the National Day of Service
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE FATHER, Starring Anthony Hopkins & Olivia Colman
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 12- MAMMA MIA! Closes On Broadway
- VIDEO: Daniel Dae Kim, Giancarlo Esposito Read SUPERMAN Radio Plays