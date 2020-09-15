VIDEO: Jude Law Talks CONTAGION on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Watch the clip below!

Jude Law talks about his new baby, shares memories from filming the movie Contagion and reminisces on the time Joe Biden visited him on the set of The Young Pope.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

