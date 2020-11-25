VIDEO: Josh Duhamel Talks About Doing Dumb Stuff With Your Friends on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Josh talks about his new movie Buddy Games which is based on the crazy competition he has with his friends, and 13 years after starring in one of our comedy bits about a man with huge testicles, Jimmy honors him with the "Jimmy Kimmel Live Lifetime Achievement Award!"

Watch the clip below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You