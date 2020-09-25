VIDEO: Jonathan Majors Talks ANT-MAN 3 Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Jonathan Majors discusses starring in a western produced by Jay-Z.
Jonathan Majors discusses starring in a western produced by Jay-Z called The Harder They Fall, avoids addressing rumors that he will star as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 and talks about his series Lovecraft Country.
Watch the clip fron "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch an ASL Rendition of 'Show Yourself' From FROZEN 2
- VIDEO: Watch the New Official Trailer for DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA on HBO
- VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks About Playing James Comey on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 22- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens On Broadway