VIDEO: Jonathan Majors Talks ANT-MAN 3 Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jonathan Majors discusses starring in a western produced by Jay-Z.

Sep. 25, 2020  

Jonathan Majors discusses starring in a western produced by Jay-Z called The Harder They Fall, avoids addressing rumors that he will star as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 and talks about his series Lovecraft Country.

Watch the clip fron "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

