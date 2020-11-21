VIDEO: Jonathan Bennett Stars in Hallmark's First LGBTQ Holiday Movie, THE CHRISTMAS HOUSE

The Hallmark CHANNEL will air its first holiday movie featuring a gay lead character. "The Christmas House." The film debuts Sunday and stars out actor Jonathan Bennett.

"I'm proud of everyone at Hallmark CHANNEL for making the holiday table bigger and more welcoming and warmer this year," Bennett told NBC News. "It's an honor to be part of the network's progress."

Hear Bennett talk more about the film in the video below!

The Christmas House Synopsis:

Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis and patriarch Bill, have summoned their two grown sons - TV star, Mike Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell - home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing THE FAMILY together to recreate the Christmas house, will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi, his high school sweetheart.

The Christmas House premieres Sunday November 22 at 8:00 PM / 7:00c.

Jonathan Bennett is known for his roles as Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy film Mean Girls, Bud McNulty in 2005's Cheaper by the Dozen 2, the title character in the 2009 direct-to-DVD comedy Van Wilder: Freshman Year, and his recurring roles as Casey Gant in the UPN mystery drama Veronica Mars. He is the host of the Food Network series Halloween Wars, and he previously hosted Cake Wars.

