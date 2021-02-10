Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Oliver Takes the 'Which Muppet Are You Quiz' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Which Muppet would John Oliver be if he could live in the world of Jim Henson?

Feb. 10, 2021  

Which Muppet would John Oliver be if he could live in the world of Jim Henson? We made the "Last Week Tonight" host take a Buzzfeed quiz to find out, and let's just say he's not a Rowlf.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


