VIDEO: John Mulaney Asks Seth Meyers Some Questions on LATE NIGHT

John Mulaney turns the tables by asking Seth some questions that pique his curiosity.

John Mulaney turns the tables by asking Seth some questions that pique his curiosity, like how Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's wedding was and if he thinks he is good looking.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent. Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You