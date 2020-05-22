VIDEO: John David Washington Stars in New Trailer for TENET

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the new trailer for Tenet, a film by Christopher Nolan, "Tenet," which is set to be released on July 17, 2020.

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle "Tenet."

Armed with only one word - Tenet - and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Not time travel. Inversion.

Watch the trailer below!

The international cast of "Tenet" also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. "Tenet" is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

"Tenet" was filmed on location across seven countries.

Related Articles View More TV Stories