VIDEO: John Cena Stars in Trailer for PLAYING WITH FIRE

Jul. 17, 2019  

Nothing can prepare these elite firefighters for their most challenging job yet: babysitting.

Watch the trailer for PLAYING WITH FIRE below!

When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of expert firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) come to the rescue of three siblings (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet - babysitters. Unable to locate the children's parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids - much like fires -are wild and unpredictable.

Playing With Fire stars John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haybert, and Judy Greer.

Playing With Fire opens in theatres on November 8, 2019

