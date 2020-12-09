VIDEO: Joe Manganiello Talks About Auditioning for SPIDER-MAN on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Joe Manganiello talks about what his wife, Sofia Vergara, thinks about his changing hairstyles and explains the premise of his film Archenemy.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
