VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig Share a Social Distancing Soap Opera

On Wednesday, April 8, The Tonight Show shared a clip of a soap opera that has adapted to social distancing by having Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Jimmy Fallon film their scenes in quarantine using video chat.

Watch 'The Longest Days of Our Lives' below!

