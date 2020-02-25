VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks Fatherhood on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is looking forward to becoming a dad for the first time, but he admits to "superstar mom" Kelly Clarkson that he has no idea what he's doing! Jesse also dishes that while he's excited about this next chapter, he's very sad to see "Modern Family" end this season. He reveals that he's already cried multiple times on set thinking about the end -- when he lets himself think about it at all, that is.

Watch the interview from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson currently stars as "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Emmy Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." Now in its seventh season, the show has earned five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and four SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and three People's Choice Award nominations for "Favorite Comedic TV Actor" on behalf of "Modern Family." No stranger to television, Ferguson received rave reviews and was honored by The Hollywood Reporter in 2006 as one of "Ten to Watch" for his role on the CBS ensemble sitcom "The Class." His additional television credits include "Do Not Disturb" and "Ugly Betty." Film credits include Untraceable and Wonderful World. Ferguson made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On the Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance; Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance). He has worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Tempest, The Comedy Of Errors (Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance), The Merchant Of Venice, The Winter's Tale and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance). Other theatre credits include world premieres of Christopher Shinn's Where Do We Live and Michael John LaChiusa's Little Fish, as well as "Leo Bloom" in The Producers and "Sir Robin" in Spamalot, both at The Hollywood Bowl. A longstanding advocate for marriage equality, Ferguson co-founded Tie The Knot in 2012 with his husband, where they design limited edition bow ties with all the proceeds going to various organizations that fight for civil rights for gay and lesbian Americans. Their first collection debuted in November 2012 and sold out in less than a month. They have released new collections seasonally since and featured ties designed by guest designers including Isaac Mizrahi, George Takei, Tim Gunn and Bryan Cranston. Ferguson is also an advocate and active supporter of the Human Rights Campaign. In 2011, he was honored with the HRC's Media Award, which recognizes an individual for establishing a positive, increased awareness of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender issues in the media.





