Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld Talks About His New Book on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

The comedian saved every single joke he wrote from the last 45 years.

Oct. 6, 2020  

The comedian saved every single joke he wrote from the last 45 years and compiled his favorites to create an autobiography and his first book in 25 years.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld Talks About His New Book on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You