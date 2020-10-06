VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld Talks About His New Book on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The comedian saved every single joke he wrote from the last 45 years.
The comedian saved every single joke he wrote from the last 45 years and compiled his favorites to create an autobiography and his first book in 25 years.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
